Bronx bodega owner says he helped ‘Junior’ during gang attack and has the video to prove it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMONT, The Bronx — An owner of a Bronx bodega broke down in tears Friday as he explained that he tried to help the 15-year-old boy who was brutally murdered at his store last week.

The June 20 killing of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz sparked widespread community outrage over gang violence and prompted a petition calling for the bodega at East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue to be closed permanently.

Modesto Cruz said he panicked the night of the stabbing, that it all happened so fast and he did not realize what was happening.

"I just feel very, very bad," store owner Modesto Cruz said. "I do remember his face, he was so scared."

New surveillance video shows Junior jumping over the counter and Cruz trying to hide him from his attackers.

Cruz told PIX11 that he was closing his store that night when Guzman-Feliz ran inside and tried to jump over the counter. Cruz initially stopped him for a few seconds until Guzman-Feliz started yelling, "they're looking for me!"

Cruz said he recognized the teen and noticed how scared he looked.

But the attackers quickly spotted Guzman-Feliz behind the counter and dragged him outside, armed with knives and machetes, stabbing him multiple times.

Cruz said he immediately called 911 and spent four minutes on the phone while the operator repeatedly asked him questions. He said he made it clear an ambulance was needed at the bodega right away.

Earlier video shows the teen entering the store and a man pointing towards the door, leading many to believe the teen was being kicked out.

But Cruz tells PIX11 that the ambulance was taking too long so they were pointing at the door to tell Guzman-Feliz that the hospital was only a few short blocks away, and they told him to run.

The teen took off toward St. Barnabas Hospital, but collapsed in the street outside the hospital and died.