Woman hits mother with car during fight on Long Island: Police

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. — A woman allegedly struck her mother with a car during a verbal argument on Long Island, the Nassau County police said Thursday.

Shaquay Minter and her mother, 42, got into an argument in a driveway just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, according to detectives.

The argument quickly escalated and Minter, 25, got into her car, detectives said.

When her mother attempted to remove her purse from the vehicle, Minter backed out of the driveway, dragging and possibly running her over with the car, according to detectives.

The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries, detectives said.

Minter was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and first-degree criminal contempt.