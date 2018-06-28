× State awards $4M to expand opioid addiction treatments

ALBANY, N.Y. — More than 150 beds are being added to residential addiction treatment facilities in New York City thanks to a state grant.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says about $4 million will be awarded to expand services and add 156 beds at three treatment provider residences in the Bronx and three in Brooklyn. The Democrat says the funding will help those communities in the ongoing fight against opioid addiction while allowing facility residents to receive treatment close to home.

The funding is being administered through the state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services.

The agency is leading the state’s efforts to provide full residential care for people who are undergoing treatment for addiction. The Cuomo administration says New York state has the largest recovery support network in the nation.