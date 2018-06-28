5 people fatally shot at newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Multiple people were fatally shot Thursday at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, authorities said.

There were multiple injuries and fatalities, two law enforcement sources told CNN.

A shooter is in custody, a city spokeswoman told the Associated Press.

A reporter said a single shooter fired into the newsroom of The Capital, according to The Baltimore Sun, which owns the newspaper.

Phil Davis, who covers business and politics for the newspaper, tweeted that the gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.

“There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,” he tweeted while waiting to be interviewed by police.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was responding to reports of the shooting.

Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesman Marc Limansky said officers are searching the building where the shooting was reported. He said the situation is “active and ongoing.”

On TV reports, people could be seen leaving the building with their hands up, as police officers urged them to depart through a parking lot and officers converged on the building.

Lt. Ryan Frashure, another spokesman for Anne Arundel County police, said on WJLA that officers are “doing everything to get people out safe.” He said they must look for other dangers, such as bombs and other shooters.

An intern at the paper tweeted “Please help us.”

Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us — Anthony Messenger (@amesscapgaz) June 28, 2018

Gov. Larry Hogan said he’s been briefed by authorities.

“Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis,” Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted. “I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community.”

A spokesperson with the New York Police Department said they are beefing up patrols around news outlets in the city.

“Officers from the Critical Response Command will be responding to media outlets out of an abundance of caution,” the spokesperson said. “There are no credible threats to any media outlets.”