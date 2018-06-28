Resources: Programs working to end gang violence in NYC

NEW YORK — The slaying of a 15-year-old boy in the Bronx has sparked widespread community outrage and demands for an to the violence wrought by gangs like the one blamed for the death of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz.

His young life was cut short on June 20 when he was dragged from a bodega near his home and set upon by a group of men who hacked at him with knives and machetes while he tried to defend himself.

The boy staggered into the bodega looking for help, but got none. So he set off running toward a nearby hospital. He collapsed on the way and died.

Reputed members of the Trinitarios gang are responsible for Guzman-Feliz death, police said, and have been blamed for the stabbing of another teen in the Bronx, just two days before Guzman-Feliz was killed. Investigators said both attacks are linked.

The gruesome tragedies have spurred calls for justice and for change. Below are resources parents, guardians and youth about anti-gang, community policing and intervention programs working to that end: