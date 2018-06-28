Police arrest alleged Trinitarios gang member in connection to Manhattan robbery, stabbing

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police arrested an alleged Trinitarios gang member Thursday in relation to a robbery and stabbing on the Upper East Side.

Officials believe Missael Alvarez, 16, is part of the same gang blamed in the deadly attack on Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz.

He and another person allegedly robbed a 46-year-old man when he was on his way to work on June 18, police said.

The man was struck in the head repeatedly, officials said. He fell to the sidewalk and was stabbed.

Police charged Alvarez with robbery. The other man involved in the attack has not yet been arrested.

Video released of the attackers shows them at the East 77th Street and Lexington Avenue subway station shortly after the robbery.

Police said Trinitarios gang members are also being blamed for a stabbing on the Bronx River Parkway that left a 14-year-old boy critically injured.

