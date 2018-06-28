NYPD establishes college scholarship to honor Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz

NEW YORK — The Bronx teen killed with a machete at a bodega will be honored by an NYPD scholarship in his name.

Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was in the NYPD Explorers program, a group for people interested in a career in law enforcement, and dreamed of becoming a detective. Two graduated of the NYPD’s Explorer Summer Camp will receive $5,000 each for college tuition and school supplies from the NYPD.

Mayor Bill de Blasio had promised to find a way to honor the teen’s memory.

“Junior’s life was taken too soon, but it will not be in vain,” de Blasio said. “This scholarship will help more young New Yorkers learn about law enforcement and public service, and ensure that Junior’s legacy will never be forgotten.”

The scholarship money will come from the New York City Police Foundation.

“There is no better way to honor a young man whose stated dream was to become one of the greatest detectives in the world than by establishing a memorial scholarship in his honor,” Police Commissioner O’Neill said “The work Explorers do makes our communities stronger, it makes our neighborhoods safer, and it makes our police department better. The people we serve, in every corner of New York City, will surely be the largest beneficiaries in all of this.”

Eight people have been arrested and charged for Guzman-Feliz’ death.