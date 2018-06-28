Man punched, robbed while unconscious in Bronx street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A man was robbed after he was punched and left unconscious on a Bronx street last Monday.

Around 6:11 a.m., the victim, 37, was walking along Aqueduct Avenue and Buchanan Place in University Heights when he was approached by two men.

One of the men punched the victim in the head, causing him to fall in the middle of the intersection, said police.

The men then walked away, leaving the unconscious man on the street, said cops.

Moments later, another group of individuals approached the victim and began to go through his pockets, taking his cell phone and identification, said authorities.

According to police, the individuals who assaulted the victim returned to the scene and took photos of the victim on the ground.

The victim suffered a fractured skull and was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).