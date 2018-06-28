Man fatally stabbed in Queens alley, police say

ST. ALBANS, Queens — A man was fatally stabbed in a Queens alley Thursday morning, police said.

Police received a call at about 9:40 a.m. about an aided male on 116th Avenue near 201st Street in St. Albans.

A 58-year-old man was found in an alley with multiple stab wounds to his body, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, said authorities.

Police are looking for an individual who fled the scene wearing all black and a purple hat, said cops.

No arrests have been made, and the motive is not known.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.