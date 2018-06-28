‘Little Haiti’ now officially a New York neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn —Thousands of Haitians and Haitian American have lived in a portion of Brooklyn for years and that's finally being recognized; the neighborhood will be called Little Haiti from now on.

“It’s indeed a victory for this community,” one community leader said.

Little Haiti was designated as an official area spanning large portions of of Flatbush and Nostrand Avenues— from Parkside Avenue to Avenue H.

NY Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte pushed for the recognition.

Inside City Hall just before the declaration was made, City Council Speaker Cory Johnson praised her and noted that recognition like this is necessary now more than ever.

“We are the most diverse city on the planet, and we are stronger for that diversity,” he said. “This recognizes the Haitian community in that area, especially in a time when there’s been so much anti-immigrant rhetoric.”

The hope for leaders in the Haitian community is to parlay the Little Haiti designation into economic gain as well. They hope to have more cultural events and tourist events. Community members also want to press politicians to come to this neighborhood to see some of the needs that exist.