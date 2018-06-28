Community pushes to end gang violence after murder of Bronx teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMONT, the Bronx — As the Bronx mourns the brutal death of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, the community is mounting an aggressive campaign to fight back against street gangs.

Councilman Richie Torres is expected to announce that he`s pushing for more funding to be aimed at wiping out gangs, and to help victims, like the Guzman-Feliz family, cope with the devastating after effects.

On Wednesday night, members of the Belmont neighborhood returned to the church where the 15-year-old had been laid to rest hours earlier.

Moms and dads came to learn how to better keep their kids away from a life of crime and mayhem.

“It’s making sure our kids don`t get involved in gang life and gang violence and making sure our kids like Junior are safe,” said Fr. John Morris.

Meanwhile, seven more reputed members of the gang that allegedly killed Guzman-Feliz appeared in court.

The NYPD announced they`re linked to the brutal Bronx knife fight on the expressway that caused a teen to lose a kidney and a stabbing on the Upper East Side.

It comes amid a massive take down in another Bronx neighborhood where a crew known as the “Mac Ballas” where illegal guns were taken off the streets and 20 alleged gang members were arrested.