City officials announce $1M in anti-gang funding following Bronx teen’s stabbing death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — City Councilman Ritchie Torres announced that $1 million will be added to the city budget to help combat gang violence following the brutal stabbing murder of a 15-year-old in the Bronx last week.

"The legacy that Junior leaves behind, captured in the words 'Justice for Junior,' has become a national rallying cry against violence," Torres said.

As the Bronx community continues to mourn the death of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, the aggressive campaign is meant to fight back against street gangs.

The funding will help a program called Cure Violence, which also uses former gang members to talk to teens and get them on the right track.

“It’s making sure our kids don't get involved in gang life and gang violence and making sure our kids like Junior are safe,” Father John Morris, of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, said.

Meanwhile, seven more reputed members of the gang that allegedly killed Guzman-Feliz appeared in court.

The NYPD announced that gang is linked to a brutal Bronx knife fight on the Bronx River Parkway, just two days before Guzman-Feliz was killed, that caused a 14-year-old to lose a kidney and a stabbing on the Upper East Side.

It comes amid a massive takedown in another Bronx neighborhood involving a crew known as the Mac Ballas in which illegal guns were taken off the streets and 20 alleged gang members were arrested.