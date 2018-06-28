Cause of death revealed for woman found dismembered Canarsie Park

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A woman who was found dismembered in Canarsie Park earlier this year died of “homicidal asphyxia,” according to a medical examiner Thursday.

Brandy Odom, 26, was found dead in the park on April 9. Her death has been deemed a homicide. Death by asphyxiation can occur several ways, including strangulation or suffocation.

A dog walker discovered her torso along the bike path inside the park. Her limbs were found about a half mile away, police said. A tattoo on Odom’s chest — of her nickname “Chocolate” — helped police identify her.

Police were called to the wooded area at East 86th Street near Seaview Avenue around 6:10 p.m. to find the remains. The location is about a mile away from the victim’s home, police said.

No arrests have been made. Police are still investigating.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).