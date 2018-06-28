Car crashes into parked construction trailer in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Three people were injured, one seriously, after a car crashed into a parked construction trailer in Brooklyn early Thursday.

A man was driving a sedan on Jackson Avenue near Humbolt Street and Bushwick Avenue in Bushwick when he crashed into a parked construction trailer at about 3:10 a.m., said cops.

The driver, 29, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

His passenger was taken to the hospital to be treated for a bump in the head, said police.

A man in the construction trailer was also taken to the hospital where he was treated for a shoulder injury, said authorities.

The incident is under investigation.