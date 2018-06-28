3 children found alone inside NJ home by ICE serving warrant

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. — Three unsupervised children were found inside a New Jersey home by authorities trying to serve an immigration warrant on Wednesday, authorities said.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and police arrived at an apartment in the 100 block of Main Street in Hackettstown to serve an ICE warrant on Luis Froilan Ortega-Calle, 30.

When agents knocked, a 6-year-old girl answered the door. Officers said the apartment appeared to be disheveled and unclean.

They determined the child was left home alone with her 9-month-old and 3-year-old sisters, police said.

Officers standing outside the apartment saw Ortega-Calle and Josselyn Eneida DeLeon-Garcia turn the corner from an alleyway.

When they saw the officers, the pair ran back to the alleyway but were caught by police, officials said.

Investigators said Ortega-Calle and DeLeon-Garcia left the three children without care or supervision for hours while they went to work. The children were alone from about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday until about 8:30 a.m. the following day, officials said.

Both adults face three counts of second-degree child neglect and Ortega-Calle was taken into ICE custody.

The Division of Child Protection and Permanency took custody of the children.