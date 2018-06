The Pittsburgh Pirates selected the contract of right-handed reliever Tanner Anderson from Triple-A Indianapolis and placed infielder Sean Rodriguez on the 10-day disabled list.

Anderson, a 25-year-old, will be available out of the bullpen Wednesday evening when the Pirates close out a three-game series with the New York Mets. Anderson is 1-1 with a 2.34 ERA over 24 appearances in Indianapolis with 24 strikeouts and six walks.