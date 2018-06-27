Subway trains hit 2 people in Brooklyn and the Bronx

NEW YORK — Two people in two separate boroughs have been struck by subway trains Wednesday morning, transit officials said.

One strike happened at the Cleveland Street station in Brooklyn, while the other happened at the 149th St.-Grand Concourse station in the Bronx.

No J trains were running in either direction between Cypress Hills and Broadway Junction, the MTA said in a 9:45 a.m. update on its website. As an alternative, riders were told to take the Q56 bus making nearby station stops.

By 10:20 a.m., J train service was resuming with delays in both directions.

Southbound No. 4 trains had been running express from Burnside Avenue to 125th Street, bypassing 149th St.-Grand Concourse.

By 10:40 a.m., they were once again making stops at the 149th St.-Grand Concourse station, with train doors opening on the northbound side. Riders are told to wait on the northbound platform for southbound No. 4 train service.