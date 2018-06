Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities busted dozens of people for selling an array of illicit goods on the dark web.

Officials says it's the first ever nationwide undercover operation targeting the seedy underbelly of the internet.

Two men from the Bronx and three from Queens were among those busted.

Operation "Dark Gold" was spearheaded the the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations. Authorities seized more than 100 firearms and millions in cash during the operation.