NEW YORK — A disabled NJ Transit train has caused delays in service during the Wednesday morning commute.

Authorities received a call at about 8:35 a.m. for a disabled train.

NJ Transit tweeted trains are subject to about 30 minute delays into and out of Penn Station New York. This is due to a disabled NJ Transit train in one of the Hudson River tunnels.

NJ TRANSIT trains are subject to up to 30 min. delays in and out of Penn Station New York due to a disabled NJ TRANSIT train in one of the Hudson River tunnels. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) June 27, 2018

Crews are on scene investigating.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.