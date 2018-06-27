Man wanted for exposing himself to woman in Bronx elevator: police

MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx — Police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed and touched his genitals in front of a 67-year-old woman in an elevator Friday.

The individual walked into an elevator located inside of a building at on East 176th Street near Morris Avenue just after 9:30 p.m., police said.

The man, 35, then began to touch his exposed genitals in front of the victim and left the elevator on the sixth floor, according to police.

Police are asking the public to help identify the individual.

The man is described to be about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red baseball hat, a white and red T-shirt, red sweatpants and black sneakers, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).