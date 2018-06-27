Janoris Jenkins’ brother charged after body found at Giants player’s NJ home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIR LAWN, N.J. — William Jenkins, 34, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter after a body was found inside a New Jersey home he shared with his brother, New York Giants' cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

William Jenkins was arrested in Ontario County, New York at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday on a parole violation. Hours later, a 911 call came in from Jenkins' Fair Lawn home reporting that a body was in the basement. The dead man has been identified as Roosevelt Rene, 25, a family friend.

Police in Ontario County locked up Jenkins due to a separate parole violation. He'll go before a judge for that offense on Thursday. Bergen County authorities could have him extradited back to New Jersey for the manslaughter charge.

"Never had an issue at all with him," said a Fair Lawn neighbor, Deanne Johnson. She said the Jenkins brothers had lived in the corner house on Van Saun Place for two years. Neighbors described the pair as quiet.

"They would be outside playing basketball, the kids would go. He would talk to them. So it was really nice," said Johnson.

Neighbors said they last saw William Johnson's car parked in front of the home on Monday night. But when they woke up on Tuesday, it was gone.

Janoris Jenkins, they believe, has been staying down in Florida with family and was not home at the time the 911 came in.

A spokesman for the Giants said the team is monitoring the situation, but didn’t comment further.

Jenkins played at North Alabama before being drafted in the second round by the St. Louis Rams in 2012. He played four seasons with the Rams and the last two seasons with the Giants.