Family success story: How Delta Children became the largest children’s furniture company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — One family took a small business and made it into a one of the biggest toddler furniture brands in the world.

Delta Children is the largest crib, bassinet and toddler furniture brand in the world. President Joseph Shamie says it all started when his father, Louis Shamie, opened a small store in Brooklyn about 50 years ago.

Since then, the business has earned more than $300 million in annual revenue.

The company focuses on quality and safety, and provides life-saving tips to new parents.

Shamie credits the company’s success to his father’s belief in treating employees like family.

Delta Children has donated more than $4.5 million to date.

Proceeds from every Delta Children purchase goes toward building a safe sleeping environment for children around the world.