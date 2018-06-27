Cops identify man sought in triple fatal shooting in the Bronx

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx — Authorities have identified the man they believe was involved in the triple fatal shooting in the Bronx Thursday morning.

Police are looking for Sam Cross, 51, after he allegedly opened fire outside a strip mall in Castle Hill June 21.

Authorities said the gunman walked up to the location and began firing, striking three people — two men, Mustafa Tarver, 33, of East 178 St., the Bronx, and Christopher Alleyne, 33, of Castle Hill Avenue in the Bronx, and Arileida Jimenez, 45, of Castle Hill Avenue in the Bronx.

All three victims were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead, said police.

The motive of the shooting is not yet known. It’s also unclear whether all of the victims were the shooter’s intended targets.

Anyone with information is urged to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls are confidential.