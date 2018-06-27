Charges filed against 6 men extradited from NJ in Bronx teen murder

THE BRONX — Police filed murder charges Wednesday against the six men extradited from Paterson to the Bronx in the death of a 15-year-old boy stabbed at a bodega one week ago.

Jose Muniz, 21; Jose Tavarez, 21; Joniki Martinez, 24; Daniel Fernandez, 21; Manuel Rivera, 18 and Antonio Hernandez-Santiago, 24 were charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault with intent to cause injury with a weapon. Muniz and Hernandez-Santiago were also charged with first-degree murder. Police also charged Rivera with criminal possession of a weapon.

All six men were taken into custody in Paterson in connection with the killing of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz.

Two men were charged earlier this week. Police charged Kevin Alvarez, 19, with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault. They charged Elvin Garcia, 23, with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

The six men taken into custody in New Jersey were all headed to court for arraignments Wednesday.