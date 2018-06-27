Actress Sydelle Noel’s journey to her role in ‘Black Panther’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK —Oji talks with actress Sydelle Noel about the upcoming season of Netflix series "Glow" where she plays Cherry Bang/Junkchain.

Sydelle was also one of the elite female warriors in "Black Panther," and she talks to Oji about having to shave her hair and her journey to the big screen and the work it took to land such physically demanding acting roles.

Of course, we love her like family because she actually is a CW family member with a recurring role of an FBI agent on "Arrow."

"Glow" will return for a second season on Friday, June 29.