Actor Tony Danza takes part in PAL youth acting program in NYC

NEW YORK — Tony Danza, well known for his acting roles in the NBC sitcom "Taxi" and ABC's "Who's the Boss?," has moved back to NYC to take part in a Police Athletic League youth acting program.

PAL serves the community with programs for children of all ages and Danza says that he was a part of PAL as a kid which changed his life.

For the second year in a row, Danza is hosting a performance and benefit called "Tony Danza & The Stars of Tomorrow," to showcase and inspire the kids in the PAL acting program.

The performance takes place Thursday at 7:30 p.m in the Gerald W. Lynch theater at John Jay college.