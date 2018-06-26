Volunteers needed as donations pour in for immigrant children in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — When Councilmember Mark Levine asked for donations of clothes, diapers, and toys for more than 300 immigrant children in NYC, he was overwhelmed by the generosity of New Yorkers.

“We are so touch by all the bags and bags donated. It keeps on coming,” said Levine’s Chief of Staff, Aya Keefe.

At first, Levine’s office started collecting and placing items in his district office, but the space quickly became too small.

“This could take over our church yes, but we don’t mind. It’s a great way for New Yorkers to help,” said Rev. Kevin wright, who opened up Riverside Church, in Morningside Heights, to store donations.

Now, there is a need for volunteers to sort and deliver these items to the children.

If you want to volunteer or give, visit http://www.marklevine.nyc/childrefugees?splash=1

The ride sharing company Via has been donating their services to move donations.

If you have a story send us your story and upload a video to Monica Morales on Facebook.