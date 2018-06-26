Rep. Carolyn Maloney fends off Democratic primary challenger Suraj Patel

A 13-term congresswoman from Manhattan held onto her seat in Tuesday’s primary, as Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY 12th District) bested challenger Suraj Patel.

Maloney won in New York’s 12th Congressional District, which includes the east side of Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn and Queens.

The 72-year-old Maloney has been in Congress since 1993. She’s backed laws providing medical monitoring and treatment for 9/11 responders, funding to eliminate rape kit backlogs and consumer finance protections.

Challenger Suraj Patel got attention for some of his campaign tactics, which included using fake profiles on Tinder, Grindr and Bumble to recruit supporters.

The 34-year-old Patel worked on Barack Obama’s presidential campaign and teaches business ethics at New York University. He made a last-minute push with campaign-themed condoms.

Sander Hicks, a self-proclaimed 9/11 truther, says he’ll challenge Maloney as an independent. The 47-year-old says he’s a lifelong peace activist upset with Maloney’s votes for the Iraq War and Wall Street bailouts.