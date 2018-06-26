Star softball player born without elbow inspires others by defying the odds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTHAMPTON, NJ – Softball is a sport of speed, strength, confidence and determination. In South Philadelphia, there’s an 11-year old girl who has all of those qualities and more, with one extra characteristic. Darby Myers was born without an elbow on her left arm; she catches, throws and hits the ball with the same arm.

“I have to field the ball with my right hand. Take my glove off, which is an exchange and then I have to throw the ball with my right hand again,” Darby said. “I just did it my whole life, so it was nothing.”

South Jersey Mystics Coach Adam Dorman said he never doubted her ability for a minute.

“You could see that she was a big strong kid, and she wanted to play,” he said, describing her as the toughest one in the lineup "She is an unbelievable outfielder. She can track a ball off the bat almost better than any other kid I’ve seen.”

Darby said she loves playing the game because she gets to inspire other people by showing them that anything is possible. Her family of six, which includes father Scott, mother Danielle, twin brother Scott, little brother Vaughn and baby sister Sunny, are her biggest supporters.

“She puts the work in and if she wants something she just goes for it,” her dad said. “I never in a million years thought that I would have a child that would teach me as much or more about life, and not even know they were doing it.”

The South Jersey Mystics 10-U team finished off the season with a great accomplishment, winning the USSSA New Jersey State Championships. They didn’t let up a single run the entire weekend and outscored the competition 37-0.