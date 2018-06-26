× Petition calls for NYPD Honors at funeral for 15-year-old Bronx boy

NEW YORK — A petition is calling for police officials to provide NYPD Honors at the Wednesday funeral of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, a 15-year-old whose dreams of becoming a police officer ended last week when he was stabbed to death in the Bronx.

Guzman-Feliz had wanted to become a detective, according to his mother. The 15-year-old participated in the NYPD Explorers program for high school students who were interested in a career in law enforcement.

The newly created petition entitled “Requesting NYPD Honors at the funeral for murdered police explorer Lesandro Guzman-Feliz” has garnered more than 220 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon. Its goal is 1,000 signatures.

PIX11 News has reached out for and is awaiting a response from the NYPD regarding the request.

The funeral for Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz is schedule for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at 627 E. 187th St. in the Bronx.

Police officials expressed their condolences to the family of Guzman-Feliz and vowed to bring the teen’s killers to justice on social media.

Using the hashtag #JusticeForJunior, police organizations throughout the tri-state have shared their sympathies.

R.I.P. Baby Blue

Guide us from above so that we may find a way to save our youth! #NYPDExplorer Lesandro Guzman-Feliz#JusticeforJunior 🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/vEkmoxJKDM — NYDominican Officers (@NYDO_1993) June 25, 2018

Forensic composite artist Jonny Castro shared an image of a painting of Guzman-Feliz, showing the aspiring detective dressed in police wear.

Castro, a police officer and Army veteran, paints images for the families of fallen heroes killed in the line of duty, according to his website.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan sent an emotional tweet in response to the teen’s slaying.