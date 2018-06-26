New Yorkers protest Supreme Court ruling on travel ban

FOLEY SQUARE, Manhattan — The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold President Donald Trump’s travel ban was met with outrage and heartbreak at demonstrations in New York and across the country Tuesday.

Immigrant-rights activists crowded into Foley Square across the street from the federal courthouse in lower Manhattan to voice their dismay at the decision.

Protesters chanted, cheered and held signs reading “No ban, no wall.”

The crowd included those separated from family as a result of the ban, which covers people from five countries with predominantly Muslim populations: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen as well as North Korea and some Venezuelan government officials and their families.

Khulood Nasher has been trying to bring her sons from Yemen for the past four years.

She says that “today, we were broken.”