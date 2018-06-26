New York election results: June 2018 federal primary

Voters in New York on Tuesday decided several Congressional primaries — including a rancorous Republican fight on Staten Island.
Tuesday’s elections will determine which candidates go on to the fall elections, when all of New York’s 27 congressional seats are up for grabs.
Polls closed at 9 p.m.
PIX11 News will update this article with the results of the major local races in New York City as they become available:
MANHATTAN
Congressional District 12
Democratic:
- Carolyn Maloney, incumbent
- Suraj Patel
STATEN ISLAND
Congressional District 11
Republican:
- Dan Donovan, incumbent — WINNER
- Michael Grimm
Democratic:
- Omar Vaid
- Michael DeVito Jr.
- Zach Emig
- Paul Sperling
- Radhakrishna Mohan
- Max N. Rose
QUEENS
Congressional District 14
Democratic:
- Joseph Crowley, incumbent
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — WINNER