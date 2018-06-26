Mets GM Alderson takes leave of absence after cancer returns

NEW YORK — New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson is taking a leave of absence because his cancer has returned.

The 70-year-old made the announcement before Tuesday’s game against Pittsburgh. He was hired by the Mets after the 2010 season. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, underwent treatment and remained on the job, reducing his work schedule at times while undergoing treatment.

Assistant general manager John Ricco and special assistants JP Ricciardi and Omar Minaya will run the team’s baseball operations in Alderson’s absence.

New York reached the 2015 World Series after an Alderson-led rebuilding. But injuries have decimated the team since. The Mets started the season 11-1 but a lengthy slump left them at 31-45, fourth in the NL East.