Man walked up to two men, shot them in Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Authorities are looking for a man who walked up to two people in Brooklyn then shot them, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened Sunday, June 17, around 8:35 p.m., police said.

The man approached a 28-year-old man, and a 24-year-old man and displayed a firearm in front of an apartment near Lefferts Avenue and Troy Avenue, according to police.

The perp then fired the gun at least three times, striking the 28-year-old victim once in the hip, and shooting the 24-year-old victim in the torso, police said.

Both victims were transported to the hospital. The 28-year-old man is in stable condition, and the 24-year-old man is in critical condition, police said.

Police are looking for a man last seen wearing an unbuttoned multicolored shirt, with a white shirt underneath, tan shorts, and white multicolored sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).