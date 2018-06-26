Man arrested in stabbing, assault of 14-year-old in the Bronx: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLINVILLE, the Bronx — Authorities have arrested one man in connection with the gang assault and stabbing of a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx, police said Tuesday.

On Monday, June 18, around 5:30 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man assaulted on the Bronx River Parkway near the East Gun Hill Road exit, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy, unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple stab wounds to the body, police said.

Cellphone video of the assault released by police shows several people kicking and repeatedly punching the victim.

The teen was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Authorities arrested Ramon Paulino, 21, of the Bronx, in connection with the assault.

Paulino was charged with Attempted Murder, Gang Assault, and Assault.

