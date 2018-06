ICE arrests 40 in 4 days across New York

NEW YORK — Immigration officials say they’ve arrested 40 people, many of them convicted criminals, during a four-day enforcement action across New York state.

Among those picked up last week were a Canadian man who’d been convicted of sexual assault and a Mexican national with domestic violence and firearm convictions.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Monday that 35 men and five women from 13 countries were arrested over four days.

Fourteen of the arrests took place in Albany County. Erie County saw six arrests and Ontario County had five. Arrests also were made in Delaware, Genesee, Lewis, Madison and Monroe counties, as well as in Onondaga, Saratoga, Schenectady and Wayne counties.

ICE says the enforcement action targeted at-large criminal immigrants, illegal re-entrants, fugitives and other violators.