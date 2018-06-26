Funeral plans for 15-year-old Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz

BRONX, N.Y. — Loved ones will say their final goodbyes on Wednesday to a 15-year-old whose dream of becoming a police officer ended last week in a brutal machete attack outside a Bronx bodega.

Funeral services for Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz have been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in the Bronx, according to the church.

The teen’s killing was captured on surveillance video and sparked widespread community outrage.

Guzman-Feliz was dragged outside the bodega and set upon by a gang of men who hacked at him as he struggled to defend himself. He was slashed in the neck and died after running to a hospital three blocks away.

Hundreds of mourners attended a wake on Monday for the teen.

A petition has circulated calling for Guzman-Feliz to be buried with NYPD honors. The teen was a member of the NYPD Explorers Program and aspired to become a detective.

The department has not returned PIX11 News’ requests for comments about the call for burial honors.

A “prayer and commitment service against gang life and violence” is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 1 at the church where Guzman-Feliz’s funeral is to be held.