Free legal help available for detained migrants affected by travel ban: Cuomo

NEW YORK — Free legal services are now available in New York for individuals at airports who have been detained on immigration charges or affected by the federal policy, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday morning upheld President Donald Trump’s travel ban with a 5-4 vote, arguing that the president has the power to limit entrance into the U.S. from other countries.

Cuomo responded to the court ruling saying that Trump’s travel ban is a “stain to the country” and said the Supreme Court is contributing to profiling and religious discrimination.

In an effort to assist detained immigrants, multiple help hotlines are available with access to free legal assistance, Cuomo said.

He launched the office of New Americans hotline through the Liberty Defense Project, which was created in 2017 in the wake of the Trump administration’s federal policies.

The New Americans hotline is a toll-free, multi-lingual hotline that provides live assistance to immigrants in more than 200 languages.

Those seeking assistance can call the hotline at 1-800-566-7636 for free legal services.

These help hotlines are also available: