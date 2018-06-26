Donovan beats Grimm in Republican primary in NYC

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — U.S. Rep. Dan Donovan has survived a fierce challenge in New York’s Republican primary from Michael Grimm, a former congressman who resigned to go to prison for tax fraud.

Donovan represents New York’s 11th Congressional District, which covers Staten Island and part of Brooklyn.

Grimm served more than seven months in prison after pleading guilty in 2014 to cheating the government out of taxes at his Manhattan restaurant. He’d also admitted to hiring people who were living in the country illegally.

That same year, he became enraged at a reporter who asked him about that probe, threatening to hurl him off a U.S. Capitol balcony.

Grimm quit Congress in 2015.

He was leading in at least one poll when President Donald Trump weighed in on the race last month, urging voters to stick with Donovan.

Trump said in a tweet that a vote for Grimm risked handing the seat to Democrats.

Donovan is New York City’s only Republican congressman. He is seeking a third term.

On the campaign trail, Grimm had decried his prosecution as politically motivated and assailed Donovan as a lightweight who hasn’t done enough for his constituents.

Donovan, who was Staten Island’s district attorney before becoming a congressman, had in turn called Grimm, who served more than seven months in prison, an untrustworthy tax cheat.

Both men proclaimed themselves to be loyal foot soldiers for President Donald Trump, who won Staten Island in the 2016 presidential election. Trump endorsed Donovan, saying in a tweet that he can win in November “and his opponent will not.”