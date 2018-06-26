Chazz Palminteri teases ‘A Bronx Tale’ series and opens up about being in a band 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN, N.Y. – Actor Chazz Palminteri has joined the Broadway cast of A Bronx Tale: The Musical, a stage version of his real-life story.

The Oscar-nominated actor opens up to PIX11 News about playing the role of Sonny in the musical. The 66-year-old has written, directed and acted in more than a dozen films throughout his career.

A Bronx Tale is based off of his critically-acclaimed play, which he wrote and performed in 1989. The screenplay then resulted in the 1993 film with the same name. The story comes from the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s as a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be.

Palminteri also discusses the legendary "door test," which is one of the memorable scenes from the film. In addition to revealing fan reactions, he also shares whether or not his wife passed the test.

The musical is directed by Academy Award-winner Robert De Niro alongside Tony Award-winner Jerry Zaks. Amongst the cast members include Nick Cordero, Christopher Henry Young and Brianna-Marie Bell.

The musical, which runs about 2 hours, is held at the Longacre Theatre located in midtown. For information on show times and to purchase tickets, visit here.