8th suspect arrested in stabbing death of 15-year-old in the Bronx

BRONX, N.Y. — An eighth suspect is under arrest Tuesday in connection with the stabbing death of a 15-year-old boy killed in a machete attack outside a Bronx bodega, authorities said.

The latest suspect, identified as Elvin Garcia, was taken into custody in the Bronx and is set to be arraigned later Tuesday, officials said.

He along with seven others are facing charges of murder, manslaughter, gang assault and other assault charges in the killing of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz.

The teen’s slaying was captured on surveillance video and sparked widespread community outrage.

Guzman-Feliz was dragged outside the bodega and set upon by a gang of men who hacked at him as he struggled to defend himself. He was slashed in the neck and died after running to a hospital three blocks away.

News of the eighth arrest comes after a group of six suspects in the case appeared before a judge in New Jersey and agreed to be extradited to New York.

They are:

Jose Muniz, 21, of Paterson, NJ

Jose Taverez, 21, of the Bronx, NY

Manuel Rivera, 18 of Bronx, NY

Danel Fernandez, 21 of Bronx, NY

Joniki Martinez, 24, of Freeport, NY

Santiago Rodriguez, 24, of Bronx, NY

Another suspect, Kevin Alvarez, 19, was charged on Monday. He pleaded not guilty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.