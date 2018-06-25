Wolf stolen from Long Island animal preserve: police

HOLTSVILLE, Long Island — Suffolk County Police are investigating the theft of a wolf from a Long Island animal preserve, police said Monday.

A wolf, affectionately named Nikita, went missing Monday from The Town of Brookhaven Ecology Site, Park & Animal Preserve, police said.

Authorities received a 911 call of a missing wolf around 7:20 a.m. from an employee at the Holtsville center, Suffolk County police said.

Details on how the wolf was stolen were not immediately known.

The ecology site, which was to be open from May 27 through September 24, has closed its facility “until further notice,” according to its website.