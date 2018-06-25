Plans revealed for wake of Bronx teen killed in stabbing attack

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Hundreds of friends and family are preparing their final goodbyes for a beloved teen whose life was taken in a vicious stabbing attack outside a Bronx bodega Wednesday night.

The wake for 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz will be held on Monday and Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at R.G. Ortiz Funeral Home at 524 Southern Blvd. in the Bronx.

A memorial continues to grow outside of a Bronx bodega where Junior was brutally killed.

The teen was dragged out of the grocery store on 526 E. 183 St. by a group of purported gang members, and stabbed to death with machetes and knives Wednesday night, police said.

Six suspects are in custody in connection with the murder of Guzman-Feliz.

A GoFundMe page set up by Guzman-Feliz’s family to help with funeral costs and other financial difficulties has reached nearly $165,000. To donate, visit Justice For Junior.

