Several NYCHA developments will receive $400 million in renovations

NEW YORK — City officials say 21 public housing developments, which include 2,400 apartments, will get $400 million in renovations, paid for by the federal agency, HUD, and new federal section 8 funding.

Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement at Campos Plaza I, a 875-unit apartment complex on the Lower East Side, recently underwent renovations under the Section 8 plan.

The 2012 initiative, called the Rental Assistance Demonstration, promises to upgrade 15,000 NYCHA apartments by 2025.

“All New Yorkers deserve to live in safe and decent housing, which is why we’ve been investing in NYCHA since the first day of my Administration to reverse the decades of neglect,” said de Blasio. “The City is leveraging every tool available to deliver critically needed repairs without raising the rent. We will never stop fighting to improve the quality of life for NYCHA residents.”

NYCHA will begin resident engagement this summer at the 21 developments across Manhattan and Brooklyn:

Manhattan sites:

· 335 East 111th Street

· Manhattanville Rehab (Group 2)

· Manhattanville Rehab (Group 3)

· Park Avenue-East 122nd, 123rd Streets

· Public School 139 (Conversion)

· Samuel (MHOP) I

· Samuel (MHOP) II

· Samuel (MHOP) III

· Washington Heights Rehab (Groups 1&2)

· Washington Heights Rehab Phase III

· Washington Heights Rehab Phase IV (C)

· Washington Heights Rehab Phase IV (D)

· Fort Washington Avenue Rehab

· Grampion

Brooklyn sites:

· Armstrong I

· Armstrong II

· 572 Warren Street

· Berry Street-South 9th Street

· Marcy Avenue-Greene Avenue Site A

· Marcy Avenue-Greene Avenue Site B

· Weeksville Gardens