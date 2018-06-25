Richard ‘Old Man’ Harrison from ‘Pawn Stars’ dead at 77

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Pawn Stars" patriarch Richard "Old Man" Harrison died Monday morning, family members said. He was 77.

Harrison, his son and his grandson would evaluate historic objects at their Las Vegas pawnshop for the popular History channel show.

"He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad," son Rick Harrison posted on Instagram. "That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him. He lived a very full life and through the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’ touched the lives of people all over, teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor."

Grandson Corey Harrison also mourned the loss of "Old Man" on Instagram.

"He wasn’t just a grandfather, he was truly a best friend as well. I’m truly blessed to have had him as a mentor," he wrote. "He will be missed everyday at this time we thank you for all of the kind words and we ask for privacy as we mourn his passing."

A History statement called Harrison "a beloved member" of the History and "Pawn Stars" family.

"He will be greatly missed for his wisdom and candor," History said in a tweet. "Our thoughts are with the Harrison family during this difficult time."