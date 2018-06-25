Dan Ingram, legendary New York radio DJ, dead at 83

Legendary New York DJ Dan Ingram died in Florida on Sunday night, his former employer and coworkers reported. He was 83.

Ingram worked at 77 WABC AM and later at 101.1 WCBS-FM until his retirement in 2003. He was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2007.

WCBS host Dan Taylor remembered Ingram as a friend and mentor.

“Not one for long posts but I’m so devastated,” he wrote on Facebook. “To know him both professionally & personally has been a major highlight of my career. If you’re old enough to have heard him on 77 WABC or WCBS-FM 101.1 – New York’s Greatest Hits you’ll understand.”

New York Radio Message Board founder Alan Sniffen posted the news to his site.

“This is the hardest post I have ever made to the NYRMB,” he wrote. “I am so sad I cannot even express how I feel. Big Dan meant so much to me. He was my idol as a child and I revered him as an adult. To say he was the greatest Top 40 radio personality of all time only begins to describe him.”