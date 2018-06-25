Plane lands on New Jersey beach, pilot missing

CAPE MAY, N.J. — Authorities are searching for the pilot of a single-engine plane that illegally landed on a Coast Guard beach in New Jersey.

The Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May increased security after the Piper PA12 landed on its beach just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

The Coast Guard says officers became aware of the incident when the plane was spotted on closed-circuit cameras.

There was no sign of the pilot.

“At this point we are confident the missing pilot is not aboard the training center,” said Chief Warrant Officer John Edwards, training center spokesperson. “After working with Cape May County Sheriff’s Department’s K-9 unit, which indicated the pilot’s scent lead away from the training center, as well as physical tracks from the plane and security camera footage showing the pilot heading away from the training center itself, the command decided to resume standard security measures.”

Authorities say the plane is owned by a company that uses it to fly banners over the beach. The company tells The Press of Atlantic City that an employee used the plane without permission.