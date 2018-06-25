Murder of 15-year-old Bronx boy ‘a disgusting, horrible incident,’ mayor says

BELMONT, the Bronx — The machete murder of a 15-year-old Bronx boy was a “disgusting, horrible incident” and the city is looking for a way to honor the memory of the slain teen, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.

Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was killed outside a bodega on Wednesday. Police made an arrest in his death Sunday and took four others into custody.

Guzman-Feliz dreamed of becoming a detective. He was in the NYPD Explorers program, a group for people ages 14-20 who are interested in a career in law enforcement.

De Blasio wants to find a way to honor the teen in a lasting way. He spoke to Guzman-Feliz’ mother on Sunday night and wants to work with her to figure out the best way to honor him.

“What hurts me the most is the notion that this was a young man who wanted to serve our city, be a part of our police force and had such a bright future now is taken from us,” de Blasio said. “It feels very personal to have lost an exemplary young man.”