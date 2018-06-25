FDNY chief of fire prevention dies of 9/11-related cancer

BROOKLYN —Ronald R. Spadafora, the FDNY chief of fire prevention, has died from a 9/11-related illness, Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro announced Monday.

Spadafora, 63, died from cancer, Nigro said.

Spadafora toiled for months on the site of the World Trade Center after the Sept. 11 attacks, according to Nigro.

The veteran firefighter served NYC for 40 years, working in all five boroughs of NYC, Nigro said.

Over the course of his career, Spadafor played a key role in city disaster-response efforts, according to Nigro.

Spadafora helped the FDNY during the 2003 NYC blackout, assisted the New Orleans Fire Department after Hurricane Katrina and helped in the preparation for Hurricane Sandy, Nigro said.

Spadafora is the 178th member of the FDNY to die from World Trade Center-related illnesses, according to the FDNY. On 9/11 itself, 343 firefighters were killed in the collapses of the Twin Towers.

Funeral arrangements are pending, Nigro said.