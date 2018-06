NEW YORK— MetroCard vending machines at many MTA and Path Stations were reportedly having issues with payment transactions by credit and debit cards, MTA announced on Twitter Monday.

MetroCard vending machines are now accepting credit/debit again. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please let us know if you continue to experience any issues. https://t.co/4UHIQ81XVH — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 25, 2018

N.J. Path also reported issues with their debit and credit card systems via Twitter just before 9 a.m., according to Path stations

The debit and credit system issue for both companies have since been fixed, according to an update released by MTA and Path.

There is no word on what caused the system-wide issue.